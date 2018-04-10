Man calls teen 'terrorist,' rips off headscarf at knifepoint

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) - Virginia police are searching for a man who injured a teen when he held her at knifepoint and ripped off her headscarf.

The Washington Post cites a Prince William County Police news release that says detectives believe the man targeted the 13-year-old because of her "religious attire." The victim told police she was in Woodbridge on April 6 around 4 p.m. when an unknown man approached her.

She says the man grabbed her arm and attempted to place it behind her back. She says he then put a knife against her arm and called her a "terrorist." He then covered her mouth to muffle her screams as he removed her headscarf before fleeing.

The teen told her parents who contacted police. The release says the hate crime investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com