Markets Right Now: Tech, banks lead early gains for stocks

This April 5, 2018, photo shows a building's address on Wall Street, in New York. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 9. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

NEW YORK (AP) - The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in big technology companies.

Apple rose 1.4 percent in early trading Monday, and Microsoft climbed 1.1 percent.

Banks were also higher as bond yields rose. JPMorgan Chase was up 1.1 percent.

The early gains erased some of the market's losses from last week.

The S&P 500 index rose 14 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,618.

The Dow Jones industrial average increased 166 points, or 0.7 percent, to 24,095. The Nasdaq composite added 57 points, or 0.8 percent, to 6,970.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.80 percent.