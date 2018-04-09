Search team to scour area of California cliff crash

File - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him looking for three children, still missing after their parent's SUV plunged into the ocean. The Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a team will search the area where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. The office said Monday, April 9, 2018, in a statement that searchers will take advantage of a low tide and go out around 11 a.m. to try to locate the missing children and any physical evidence. The California Highway Patrol will search the area by helicopter. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP, File)

File - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him looking for three children, still missing after their parent's SUV plunged into the ocean. The Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a team will search the area where an SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff, killing a family of eight last month. The office said Monday, April 9, 2018, in a statement that searchers will take advantage of a low tide and go out around 11 a.m. to try to locate the missing children and any physical evidence. The California Highway Patrol will search the area by helicopter. (Kale Williams/The Oregonian via AP, File)

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California say a team will search the area where an SUV plunged off a Mendocino County cliff, killing a family of eight last month.

The Mendocino County Sheriff's office said Monday in a statement that 10 searchers will take advantage of a low tide and go out at 11 a.m. to try to locate the missing children and any physical evidence. The California Highway Patrol will search the area by helicopter.

Authorities have been looking for three missing children from the crash that killed Sarah and Jennifer Hart and three of their other adopted children.

On Saturday, a bystander pulled a body from the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Westport, California, and called authorities, but the age and identity could not immediately be determined. An autopsy is planned.