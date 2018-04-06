Nevada governor joins in opposition to Trump border plan

FILE--In this Jan. 9, 2017, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech in the Capitol House chambers in Salem, Ore. Brown says she won't let National Guard troops from her state be stationed at the Mexican border should President Donald Trump request them. At left is Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and at right is House Speaker Tina Kotek. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, file)

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval is the latest governor to oppose President Donald Trump's proposal to send thousands of National Guard members to the Mexico border to help fight illegal immigration and drug trafficking.

Sandoval's spokeswoman, Mary-Sarah Kinner, said Friday in an email to The Associated Press that the Trump administration has not contacted the Republican governor's office about the idea. But she said Sandoval doesn't believe the current proposal would be "an appropriate use" of the Nevada Guard.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, both Democrats, also said this week that they would say no to requests for troops from their national guards.

Trump wants to send up to 4,000 Guard members to the border. The Republican governors of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas back the deployment.