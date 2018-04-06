Store worker says YouTube shooter gun buy did not stand out

This Aug. 12, 2009, photo shows Nasim Aghdam, right, as she joins members of People for the Ethical for Animals, PETA, protesting at the main gate of Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, Calif., against the Marine's killings of pigs in a military exercise. Law enforcement officials have identified Nasim Aghdam as the person who opened fire with a handgun Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif., wounding several people before fatally shooting herself. (Charlie Neuman/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

SAN DIEGO (AP) - An employee at a San Diego gun store where a woman bought the pistol used to shoot three people at YouTube headquarters said there was nothing remarkable about the transaction.

Manny Mendoza, rangemaster at The Gun Range, told the Bay Area News Group that Nasim Aghdam did not stand out as unusual.

Authorities say that Aghdam was angry about the policies and practices of the company and carried out an attack Tuesday at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, south of San Francisco. She then fatally shot herself.

Mendoza says he did not know if Aghdam purchased ammunition or accessories.

The news group reports that the gun store advertised a "12 Guns of Christmas" sale in October for the model purchased by Aghdam. The pistols retailed for $399.99.