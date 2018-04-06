Michigan to close Flint's free bottled water sites

FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. Michigan will close the last four locations where Flint residents have been getting free bottled water, filters, replacement cartridges and testing kits because the city's water quality has been below federal action levels for lead for nearly two years. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has announced that the four remaining free bottled water stations in Flint are closing.

The Friday statement comes with an update that the city's water has tested below the federal lead and copper limit of 15 parts per billion for about two years. The first three months of 2018 recorded levels of 4 ppb.

In a letter, Flint Mayor Karen Weaver urged state officials to keep the sites open. The state began closing them last summer.

Lead levels in Flint's water supply first dipped below the federal limit in 2016. On Thursday, Snyder released Flint from six years of state oversight.

Flint's water system was contaminated by lead in 2014 and 2015 because corrosive water from the Flint River wasn't properly treated.