U of Chicago student charged after being shot by officer

CHICAGO (AP) - A University of Chicago student who was shot in the shoulder after rushing at campus police officers brandishing a long metal pipe has been charged.

Chicago police announced Thursday that 21-year-old Charles Thomas is charged with aggravated assault on an officer with a weapon and property damage.

It isn't clear if Thomas has a lawyer.

University officials say three university officers were responding to a report about a burglary in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood Tuesday night when they encountered a student breaking car and apartment windows with the pipe.

The school released police video of the encounter, showing officers backing away from Thomas and ordering him to drop the pipe. Thomas charges at one of the officers, and the officer shoots him in the shoulder. Thomas was hospitalized.