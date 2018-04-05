Mississippi court: Woman has parent rights in same-sex split

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's Supreme Court says a woman has parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife when the two were married, in a case watched by gay rights activists and groups aiding in vitro fertilization.

Chris Strickland brought the appeal, challenging a lower court decision that an anonymous sperm donor had parental rights and that Strickland didn't.

File-In this Nov. 29, 2017 file photograph, Chris Strickland speaks with reporters, outside the Mississippi Supreme Court in Jackson, Miss., after oral arguments on her behalf regarding seeking parental rights to a 6-year-old boy born to her ex-wife when the two were married. Mississippi's Supreme Court said Thursday, April 5, 2018, that Strickland has parental rights to the child, and a total of eight justices, citing different reasons, found the original ruling flawed. The case was ordered back to a lower court for the original judge to make a decision on custody. Strickland ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of the boy who bears her last name. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

Strickland argued that the U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing gay marriage requires same-sex couples to be treated equally. She ultimately hopes to win 50-50 custody of a boy who bears her last name.

All nine justices, citing different reasons, found the original ruling flawed, although some wouldn't have gone as far as the main opinion. The case was ordered back to a lower court for the original judge to decide on custody.