Near record low temperature expected for Twins home opener

A worker is engulfed in steam while using hot water to melt snow in the stands and seats at Target Field in Minneapolis, Wednesday, April 4, 2018, following a snow storm, in preparation for Thursday's baseball home opener between the Minnesota Twins and the Seattle Mariners. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Dozens of Minnesota Twins employees have been shoveling snow for days to get Target Field ready for the home opener.

About 75 employees used shovels to clear a record snowfall from the stadium this week. Workers also sprayed hot water in the stands and concourses to melt the snow.

Temperatures will be brisk for Thursday afternoon's game against Seattle, hovering in the mid-30s. The team is urging fans to bundle up and prepare for the possibility of game-time snow.

The mercury was at 35 degrees (1.7 Celsius) for the 2013 home opener at Target Field and was close to beating the record of 34 (1.1 Celsius) degrees set back in 1962 at Met Stadium.