Cell phone found where SUV plunged off California cliff

MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) - Another search for three children missing after their family's SUV plunged off a Northern California cliff has turned up no sign of them. But authorities discovered a cell phone near the crash site that could have belonged to one of the family members.

Sarah and Jennifer Hart were found dead at March 26 along with three of their adopted children. The crash happened days after Washington state authorities began investigating the Harts for possible child neglect.

FILE - This March 27, 2018, file photo provided by the California Highway Patrol shows a helicopter hovering over steep coastal cliffs near Mendocino, Calif., where a vehicle, visible at lower right, plunged about 100 feet off a cliff along Highway 1, killing all passengers. The SUV carrying the Hart family, from Woodland, Wash., accelerated straight off the scenic California cliff and authorities said the deadly wreck may have been intentional. (California Highway Patrol via AP, File)

Dozens of people on Wednesday combed miles (kilometers) of coastline near the site.

KOIN reports the Mendocino County Sheriff's office says a searcher found a cell phone that is being analyzed.

Authorities have said the crash was probably deliberate.

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allman told HLN : "I'm calling it a crime."