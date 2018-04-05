Federal prison guard charged in inmate bribery case

NEW YORK (AP) - A federal prison guard has been charged with taking bribes to smuggle cellphones, alcohol and food into a Manhattan lockup.

Allegations against Victor Casado are consistent with a Turkish gold trader's testimony that a guard gave him special privileges while he awaited trial in a case that rattled relations between Turkey and the United States.

A lawyer for Casado agreed that Reza Zarrab is one of two inmates described in court papers. Zarrab pleaded guilty and cooperated, telling a jury he helped Iran evade U.S. economic sanctions with billions of dollars in proceeds from oil and gas sales.

During his testimony, Zarrab described bribing a prison guard with $45,000 to obtain alcohol and cellphones. Casado is charged with accepting over $45,000 in bribes. His lawyer declined comment on the charges.