Ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with teen to plead guilty

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student last year and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt is scheduled to plead guilty.

A document filed by his lawyer last week in federal court in Nashville says 51-year-old Tad Cummins wants to change his previous not guilty plea. It says he "would like to enter a plea of guilty."

FILE - This April 20, 2017, file photo released by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office shows Tad Cummins. Cummins, an ex-Tennessee teacher who fled with a 15-year-old student in 2017 and set off a 39-day nationwide manhunt has asked to change his plea in federal court. A document filed by his lawyer Thursday, March 29, 2018, in federal court in Nashville says Cummins wants to change his previous not-guilty plea. It says he "would like to enter a plea of guilty." (Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on Thursday afternoon.

Cummins is charged with transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

Cummins and the girl disappeared last March. They were found in April last year at a remote forest cabin near Cecilville, California, following a tip to police.