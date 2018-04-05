Utah family drops discrimination lawsuit against Boy Scouts

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah family who sued the Boy Scouts of America for policies they claimed discriminated against their son with Down syndrome has withdrawn the lawsuit after the organization said it would help the boy earn his Eagle Scout award.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that attorneys for 15-year-old Logan Blythe's family met March 27 with national Boy Scouts representatives.

The attorneys said that the Boy Scouts offered the family resources that will make obtaining the award possible for Logan.

The family filed suit March 13 after local Boy Scouts officials approved, and then, the next day, suspended Logan's Eagle Scout project. Logan's parents sued for a minimum of $1 and for their son to be reinstated and accommodated within the Scouts.

