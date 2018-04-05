Facebook: Most users may have had public data 'scraped'

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook said Wednesday, April 5, 2018, that it has shut down a feature that let people search for Facebook users if they had their phone number or email address. In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company had tried â€œrate limitingâ€� the searches. This restricted how many searches someone can conduct at one time, based on their deviceâ€™s IP address. But Zuckerberg said this was circumvented by bad actors cycling through multiple IP addresses. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with a group of entrepreneurs and innovators during a round-table discussion at Cortex Innovation Community technology hub in St. Louis. Facebook said Wednesday, April 5, 2018, that it has shut down a feature that let people search for Facebook users if they had their phone number or email address. In a call with reporters on Wednesday, Zuckerberg said the company had tried â€œrate limitingâ€� the searches. This restricted how many searches someone can conduct at one time, based on their deviceâ€™s IP address. But Zuckerberg said this was circumvented by bad actors cycling through multiple IP addresses. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook's acknowledgement that most of its 2.2 billion members have probably had their personal data scraped by "malicious actors" is the latest example of the social network's failure to protect its users' data.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg told reporters Wednesday that Facebook is shutting down the ability to search for Facebook users by phone number or email address.

It turns out unscrupulous types figured out that they could use the search feature to collect information from people's profiles.

Zuckerberg said that most Facebook users have probably had their information stolen this way.

It was a stunning admission for a company already reeling from allegations that the political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica misappropriated Facebook user information for political purposes.