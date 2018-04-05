FBI releases new photos, video of 2011 Giffords shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The FBI has released some new photos and video from its investigation of the 2011 shooting in Tucson that left six people dead and 13 injured, including former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

Giffords was the target of a lone gunman at the meet-and-greet event outside a supermarket and was left partially paralyzed.

The pictures released by the agency online Wednesday include images of Pima County Sheriff's deputies holding gunman Jared Lee Loughner on the ground following the shooting, although the deputies' faces are blacked out.

Surveillance videos show Loughner walking though the store and buying a bottle of water before the shooting.

Among those killed were 9-year-old Christina-Taylor Green, U.S. District Court Judge John Roll and Giffords' aide Gabe Zimmerman.

Loughner was sentenced to life in prison in 2012.