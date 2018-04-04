2 teens charged with murder in fatal shooting in Maryland

ADELPHI, Md. (AP) - Police in Maryland say two teenagers have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting.

Prince George's County police said in a news release Tuesday that 19-year-old Freddy Mendez-Cruz and 16-year-old Christian Alvarado are charged with first- and second-degree murder. Alvarado is charged as an adult.

News outlets report patrol officers responded for a report of a shooting on March 22. When they arrived, officers found 37-year-old Ruben Garcia-Ramos suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police say a preliminary investigation revealed the fatal shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Mendez-Cruz and the victim.

It's unclear if they have lawyers.