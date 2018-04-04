SpaceX capsule reaches space station with food, experiments

In this image provided by NASA, the Dragon capsule arrives at the International Space Station on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 with food and experiments. It will remain attached to the orbiting outpost for about a month, returning to Earth in May. Dragon launched Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. (NASA via AP)

A SpaceX capsule carrying food, experiments and other goods for NASA has arrived at the International Space Station after a two-day journey.

The Dragon capsule and its 6,000-pound shipment was captured by the space station's robot arm Wednesday.

It's the second trip to the 250-mile-high orbiting outpost for this capsule, refurbished following a visit two years ago. It will remain attached to the space station for about a month, returning to Earth in May.

The space station is currently home to astronauts from the U.S., Russia and Japan.

The supply capsule launched Monday from Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a used Falcon rocket. SpaceX wants to reduce launch costs by recycling rocket parts. It combined a recycled capsule and a recycled rocket once before.