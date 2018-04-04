Board of school with hazing incident accepts resignation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - The board of a North Dakota high school where an alleged hazing incident led to charges against five boys has accepted the resignation of the school district's superintendent.

Richland 44 Superintendent Tim Godfrey informed the board in a Saturday letter that he'd resign at the end of the school year.

Board President Lisa Amundson says the group met late Tuesday and voted to accept the resignation.

Godfrey's attorney says the board cleared his client of any wrongdoing but that Godfrey wants "to extricate himself from a dysfunctional environment." He's been on paid leave since March 1.

Amundson wouldn't confirm that the board cleared Godfrey.

Authorities in mid-February referred five boys to juvenile court following alleged misconduct in the boys' locker room. Offenses included felonious restraint, terrorizing, hazing and sexual assault.