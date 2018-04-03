Family seeks justice for youngest bridge collapse victim

FILE - In this March 15, 2018 file photo, emergency personnel respond after a brand-new pedestrian bridge collapsed onto a highway at Florida International University in Miami. The parents of the youngest victim killed by a collapsed bridge in Miami say they want justice for their daughter, describing her as a selfless teenager who aspired to become a lawyer. Orlando and Gina Duran said Tuesday, April 3, there were too many mistakes and oversights in the construction of the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that toppled onto a busy highway March 15, killing their 18-year-old daughter Alexa and five others. (Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)

MIAMI (AP) - The parents of the youngest victim killed by a collapsed bridge in Miami say they want justice for their daughter, describing her as a selfless teenager who aspired to become a lawyer.

Orlando and Gina Duran said Tuesday there were too many mistakes and oversights in the construction of a Florida International University pedestrian bridge that toppled onto a busy highway March 15, killing their 18-year-old daughter Alexa and five others.

The family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against eight companies involved in the design and building of the new bridge. Attorney Alan Goldfarb says there was "complete disregard for human safety."

Alexa Duran was driving a friend home from a doctor's appointment when the concrete span fell on top of their car. The friend survived.