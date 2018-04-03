Upper Midwest buffeted by heavy spring snowstorm

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A storm expected to dump 10 inches of snow Tuesday in central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota was making April feel more like January.

Unrelenting snowfall was expected all day, making the commute home challenging in Minnesota's Twin Cities and other locations.

Six to 8 inches of snow was forecast to accumulate in the metro area, where more than 180 plows worked to clear roadways, with 10 to 11 inches possible to the south in Red Wing and St. James, Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesman Kevin Gutknecht said travel will be difficult.

"The good news is that the temperatures will allow the salt to work. We are all ready for winter to be over, but it is not over yet. Drivers will have to slow down," Gutknecht told the Star Tribune .

Some school districts canceled classes due to the snow, including Mankato's and Winona's in Minnesota and Wausau's and Rhinelander's in Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service posted a winter storm warning for a large area stretching from southwestern Minnesota east through central Wisconsin and into northeastern Michigan. Snow was expected to mix with rain late Tuesday in Chicago.