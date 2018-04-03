Newspaper carrier finds dead, nude body in street

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (AP) - Police say a newspaper carrier in Maine stumbled upon a man's dead, nude body in the middle of the street.

The Portland Press Herald reports the body was found in Scarborough early Monday. Scarborough Police Chief Robby Moulton says the man was in his 60s and he was only wearing his socks and slippers.

Though he was undressed, Moulton says the man's death does not appear to be suspicious. He says the man lived with his father near Maine Medical Center's Scarborough campus, and his father was not home when the body was found.

The man's identity has not been released.

The body has been transported to Augusta for an autopsy.

___

