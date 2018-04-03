North Carolina sheriff pushes back on training after beating

In this Aug. 25, 2017 image made from video and released by the Asheville, (N.C.) Police Department, Johnnie Jermaine Rush grimaces after officer Christopher Hickman overpowers Rush in a chokehold, in Asheville, N.C. Earlier this year, a shorter clip obtained by a newspaper sparked anger in the community and helped lead to a felony charge of assault by strangulation against former officer Christopher Hickman. (Asheville Police Department via AP)

In this Aug. 25, 2017 image made from video and released by the Asheville, (N.C.) Police Department, Johnnie Jermaine Rush grimaces after officer Christopher Hickman overpowers Rush in a chokehold, in Asheville, N.C. Earlier this year, a shorter clip obtained by a newspaper sparked anger in the community and helped lead to a felony charge of assault by strangulation against former officer Christopher Hickman. (Asheville Police Department via AP)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff is criticizing county officials who are calling for training for all law enforcement officers after the release of a video that captured a white police officer punching and choking a black pedestrian.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the three Democratic Buncombe County commissioners want funding for use-of-force training, a human rights commission and an independent team to review body camera footage.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said the commissioners used the beating "to drive a very anti-law enforcement agenda" and called the statement a slap in the face.

The video showed Officer Christopher Hickman subduing and punching 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush, whom officers had accused of jaywalking. Rush was also shocked with a stun gun as he screamed in pain.

Hickman is charged with felony assault.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com