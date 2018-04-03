news

North Carolina sheriff pushes back on training after beating

20180403_ap_1f5d25cdc7fe4081914537cec5bbabd7-bd37081d0d91437a956a48ede0657d1f
In this Aug. 25, 2017 image made from video and released by the Asheville, (N.C.) Police Department, Johnnie Jermaine Rush grimaces after officer Christopher Hickman overpowers Rush in a chokehold, in Asheville, N.C. Earlier this year, a shorter clip obtained by a newspaper sparked anger in the community and helped lead to a felony charge of assault by strangulation against former officer Christopher Hickman. (Asheville Police Department via AP)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina sheriff is criticizing county officials who are calling for training for all law enforcement officers after the release of a video that captured a white police officer punching and choking a black pedestrian.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports the three Democratic Buncombe County commissioners want funding for use-of-force training, a human rights commission and an independent team to review body camera footage.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan said the commissioners used the beating "to drive a very anti-law enforcement agenda" and called the statement a slap in the face.

The video showed Officer Christopher Hickman subduing and punching 33-year-old Johnnie Jermaine Rush, whom officers had accused of jaywalking. Rush was also shocked with a stun gun as he screamed in pain.

Hickman is charged with felony assault.

___

Information from: The Asheville Citizen-Times, http://www.citizen-times.com

Published: | Updated: