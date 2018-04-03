Court rejects appeal of inmate whose execution was halted

ATLANTA (AP) - A federal appeals court has rejected the arguments of a Georgia death row inmate whose scheduled execution was temporarily halted last year by the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court stopped Keith Leroy Tharpe's planned execution in September and in January ordered the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta to take up his case, giving him another chance to raise claims of racial bias on his jury.

A juror used a racial slur to describe Tharpe when talking to Tharpe's legal team long after Tharpe was convicted of killing his sister-in-law 27 years ago.

The Supreme Court said the 11th Circuit was wrong to conclude reasonable jurists would agree the juror's presence on the jury didn't prejudice the outcome.

The 11th Circuit on Tuesday rejected Tharpe's appeal again.