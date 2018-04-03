APNewsBreak: Many North Dakota GOP delegates repaying fees

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - "Dozens and dozens" of North Dakota Republican delegates have reimbursed the party for registration fees paid for them to attend this weekend's state convention, the chairman of the party said Tuesday.

The chairman, former U.S. Rep Rick Berg, told The Associated Press that the reimbursements came after he notified delegates in a letter last week that their names would not be made public if they reimbursed the party.

The AP obtained a copy of the letter.

U.S. House candidate Tom Campbell told AP last month that he paid registration fees for some delegates, but would not say how many. Party rules permit candidates to cover fees, but they must be disclosed.

Campaign spokesman Mike Schrimpf would not say how many delegates that Campbell, a state senator from Grafton, paid fees for.

"At the end of the day, there will be about 10 people, most of which are college students," he said.

Kelly Armstrong, Campbell's main Republican rival for House endorsement, said last month and again Tuesday that the only delegates he paid fees for were his parents.

Armstrong and some GOP activists have criticized Campbell for bankrolling some delegate fees, saying it's tantamount to vote-buying in an attempt to get delegates' endorsement. North Dakota's lone House seat is open this election as GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer runs for U.S. Senate.

Registration fees for the convention are $90 per person, or $45 for those under 30 years old. The three-day convention that begins Friday in Grand Forks is expected to draw more than 1,500 delegates.

Delegates and campaigns had until Tuesday at 5 p.m. to reimburse the party or their names would be made public, Berg's letter said.

Berg would not disclose the exact number of delegates who had repaid the party. He also would not name the candidate who paid the fees.

"Someone could reasonably infer" it was Campbell, he said.