Ryan touches down at Southwest during fund-raising trip

DALLAS (AP) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, in Dallas for Republican fund-raisers, is selling the benefits of the new tax law and talking about modernizing the nation's air-traffic control system.

Ryan spoke Monday to a small group of Southwest Airlines executives and employees and posed for pictures with people training to become flight attendants.

The visit served as a thank-you to Southwest for touting a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Donald Trump that cut corporate income-tax rates. Southwest paid employees $1,000 bonuses.

Congress is due to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration this year. Ryan said Congress should "re-do the whole FAA" and modernize air-traffic control. He also supported a greater role for the private sector in infrastructure.