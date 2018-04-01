Maine man charged with killing, burying wife to go on trial

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) - The trial of a Maine man charged with killing his wife and burying her in a shallow grave is due to get underway.

Opening statements are scheduled for Monday in the trial of Luc Tieman, who told police that he watched his wife overdose.

An autopsy showed that Valerie Tieman had ingested opioids, but died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Police say Tieman first told investigators that his wife had disappeared in September 2016 while he was inside a Walmart, but then changed his story when her body was found.

The South Carolina native was buried behind his parents' home along with a bag of potato chips, a bottle of perfume and a note that took "an apologetic tone."