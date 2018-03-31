Services held for Iowa family found dead in Mexico

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. (Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)

In this undated photo provided by the Quintana Roo Prosecutors Office, a firefighter examines a gas stove in the rented condo where an Iowa couple and their two children died in Tulum, Mexico. Mexican authorities said on Saturday, March 24, 2018 that autopsies indicate the Iowa couple and their two children died from inhaling toxic gas at the rented condo on Mexico's Caribbean coast, but there was no sign of foul play or suicide. (Quintana Roo Prosecutor's Office via AP)

CRESTON, Iowa (AP) - A memorial service has been held for an Iowa couple and their children who died at a Mexican resort.

The service was held Saturday afternoon in the gymnasium at Southwestern Community College in Creston for 41-year-old Kevin Sharp and his wife, 38-year-old Amy Sharp, and their children, 12-year-old Sterling and 7-year-old Adrianna. The burial was closed to the public.

A Mexican prosecutor says a gas leak in a water heater is suspected of killing them inside their rented condominium in Tulum. Their bodies were found March 23.

The family was reported missing by relatives about a week after they left for vacation.