Civil Rights Museum expects big crowd at MLK50 events

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Visitors who plan to attend events at the National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee commemorating the 50th anniversary Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination should be prepared to walk a bit.

Chief marketing officer Faith Morris said Friday that roads will be blocked and public parking will be limited in the area surrounding the museum on the site of the old Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

The museum is hosting several events honoring King next week. He was fatally shot at the motel on April 4, 1968.

Morris expects "many more" people than the 15,000 who attended 40th anniversary events.

A parking garage will be open at the FedExForum arena and shuttles will be taking people to and from the museum.

Morris' advice: "Don't wear your cute shoes that day."