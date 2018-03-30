Wife: Husband thought he no longer was a wanted man in Iowa

PHOENIX (AP) - An Arizona woman says her husband believed he was in the clear after escaping from an Iowa prison 37 years ago and they were both shocked when authorities arrested him earlier this week.

Virginia Cagley says an Iowa prison warden wrote in a 2006 letter that a warrant for Charles "Chuck" Leroy Cagley had been withdrawn.

Police said Cagley was serving a sentence for second-degree robbery in 1981 when he left a minimum security work detail.

They arrested him on an active felony extraditable warrant after the FBI notified the Prescott Valley police that the 68-year-old Cagley was living there.

Authorities say he will be extradited back to Iowa.

An Iowa Corrections Department spokesman says the agency is revising the case.