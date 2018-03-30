More advertisers drop Laura Ingraham after Parkland comments

In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks at a rally for common sense gun legislation in Livingston, N.J. on Feb. 25, 2018. Some big name advertisers are dropping Ingraham after she publicly criticized Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school on social media. The online home goods store Wayfair, travel website TripAdvisor and Rachel Rayâ€™s dog food Nutrish all said they are removing their support from Ingraham. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz)

MIAMI (AP) - More advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she mocked a Florida school shooting survivor online.

At least 11 companies had said by Friday afternoon that they would pull their ads from "The Ingraham Angle."

On Wednesday, Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it." In response, the outspoken Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student tweeted a list of a dozen advertisers and encouraged followers to call them and ask them to drop Ingraham.

Of the businesses listed by Hogg, Wayfair, Nestle, TripAdvisor, Hulu and Nutrish said they are removing their support from Ingraham. Though not specifically mentioned in Hogg's initial tweet, Office Depot, Jenny Craig, Expedia, StitchFix, Johnson & Johnson and Atlantis, Paradise Island resort have also dropped Ingraham.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Hulu was listed in Hogg's initial tweet.