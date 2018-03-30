Italian gourmet grocery pioneer Andrew Balducci dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) - The New Yorker who pioneered commercial sales of gourmet Italian food at his famed Greenwich Village grocery store, Balducci's, has died. Andrew Balducci was 92.

His wife, Nina Balducci, says the Brooklyn native succumbed to leukemia last week at a Long Island hospital.

Food experts including the late chef James Beard flocked to the store at the corner of Sixth Avenue and West Ninth Street in the Village that opened in 1972 and stayed there for three decades.

Balducci's was a culinary destination for Italian imports that were not easily available elsewhere, including prosciutto and fresh vegetables such as broccoli rabe.

Since the original store in the Village closed, the business expanded to a midtown Manhattan location and suburban Westchester County, as well as stores in Maryland and Virginia.