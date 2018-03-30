Police confirm bodies found in mine were missing teens

Bill Powell, left, and Amanda Hunt, right, listen to questions during the press conference at the Utah County Sheriff's office on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in Spanish Fork, Utah. The press conference came after Jerrod William Baum was arrested in relation to the deaths of Riley Powell and Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson. (Evan Cobb/The Daily Herald via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Authorities say they've confirmed that two bodies found in an abandoned Utah mine are those of a teenage couple who disappeared nearly three months ago.

Utah County Sheriff's officials say state medical examiners officially confirmed Friday the two were 18-year-old Riley Powell and 17-year-old Brelynne "Breezy" Otteson.

Police say they were stabbed to death and dumped in the mine in late December after visiting a woman whose boyfriend warned her not to have male visitors.

Their bodies were found Wednesday near their hometown of Eureka, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Police have arrested 41-year-old Jerrod W. Baum on suspicion of aggravated murder and other charges. His attorney has not returned calls seeking comment.