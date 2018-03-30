Ohio man charged with murder in death of infant son

CINCINNATI (AP) - Authorities say a 27-year-old Ohio man whose infant son died from a skull fracture has been charged with murder.

A judge on Friday set a $1 million bond for Joshua Mounts, of Sharonville, in Hamilton County Municipal Court. He was arrested and charged Thursday.

Authorities say Mounts called 911 on Jan. 25 and told a dispatcher his 6-month-old son wasn't breathing. WLWT-TV reports the child died three days later.

Police say the skull fracture was caused by blunt-force trauma.

Mounts' attorney wasn't immediately available for comment Friday.

Prosecutors are expected to present Mounts' case to a grand jury on April 9.