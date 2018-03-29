Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday win Anisfield-Wolf Awards

NEW YORK (AP) - Prize-winning novelists Jesmyn Ward and N. Scott Momaday are among this year's winners of Anisfield-Wolf Book Awards, given for works that highlight race and diversity.

Ward was honored Thursday for her novel "Sing, Unburied, Sing," which last fall won the National Book Award. Momaday, best known for his Pulitzer Prize-winning "House Made of Dawn," was cited for lifetime achievement. Other winners included Kevin Young in nonfiction for his exploration of hoaxes and other forms of fake news in "Bunk." Shane McCrae's "In the Language of My Captor" won for poetry.

The awards were established in 1935 and are presented by the nonprofit Cleveland Foundation. Previous winners include the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Toni Morrison.