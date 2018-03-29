Some advertisers drop Laura Ingraham after Parkland comments

In this combination photo, Fox News personality Laura Ingraham speaks at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on July 20, 2016, left, and David Hogg, a student survivor from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., speaks at a rally for common sense gun legislation in Livingston, N.J. on Feb. 25, 2018. Some big name advertisers are dropping Ingraham after she publicly criticized Hogg, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas school on social media. The online home goods store Wayfair, travel website TripAdvisor and Rachel Rayâ€™s dog food Nutrish all said they are removing their support from Ingraham. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, left, and Rich Schultz)

MIAMI (AP) - Some big name advertisers are dropping Fox News personality Laura Ingraham after she criticized one of the Florida school shooting victims on Twitter.

Ingraham tweeted, "David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it."

Hogg, a student a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School who filmed students hiding from the gunman in their classrooms, tweeted a list of a dozen advertisers and encouraged followers to call them and ask them to drop Ingraham. Hogg has faced intense criticism from right-wing conservatives and gun advocates who have falsely called him a crisis actor following the Valentine's Day shooting in Parkland that killed 17.

The online home goods store Wayfair, travel website TripAdvisor and Rachel Ray's dog food Nutrish all said they are removing their support from Ingraham.