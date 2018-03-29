Judge to North Carolina prisons: Humanism is a faith group

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge says the North Carolina prison system must recognize humanism as a faith group and let adherents meet and study their beliefs.

The American Humanist Association and a North Carolina inmate serving a life murder sentence sued the state Department of Public Safety officials in 2015. They said prison leaders violated constitutional religious protections.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle wrote this week that prison officials failed to justify treating humanism differently from religions recognized behind bars.

A prisons spokeswoman said Thursday the agency needs to review the ruling before deciding next steps.

Federal prisons began recognizing humanism as a faith group in 2015 after similar litigation. Humanism has been described by supporters as a nontheistic belief system of rational thinking and ethical living for society's greater good.