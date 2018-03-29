School worker accused of threatening violence, stomping flag

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut high school employee has been accused of threatening to go on a killing spree and stomping on an American flag in a classroom and has been arrested.

Police tell The Connecticut Post that Harding High School in-school suspension counselor Carl Lemon was charged Wednesday with threatening and breach of peace.

Police say Lemon said he hates white people and couldn't wait for "the panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins" because he would "execute every white man he gets his hands on."

The newspaper doesn't say what Lemon's race is.

Police say Lemon also stepped on a flag and told students: "This is what I think about it."

No phone number is listed for Lemon. It's unclear whether he has an attorney.

School administrators haven't returned a phone message seeking comment.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com