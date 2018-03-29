Utility plans to close nuclear plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - A power company says it plans to close its two Ohio nuclear plants and another in Pennsylvania within the next three years.

Ohio-based FirstEnergy Corp. did say it's still willing to work with lawmakers in both states to find a way to keep the plants open. But so far, leaders in both states have been unwilling to offer a financial rescue.

The announcement, made late Wednesday, says the company plans to close its Davis-Besse nuclear plant near Toledo in 2020.

FirstEnergy's Perry plant near Cleveland and its Beaver Valley operation in Pennsylvania would then close in 2021.

The three plants combined employ about 2,300 people.

Around the U.S., nuclear plants have been hammered by the natural gas boom and unable to compete with the lower prices.