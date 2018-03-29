Oldest living tree kangaroo in the US dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - The oldest living tree kangaroo in the country has died.

Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island, says the Matschie's tree kangaroo named Paul died Tuesday due to complications from heart issues. He was 23 years, five months and five days old.

The zoo says the median life expectancy for the species is around 15 years. The zoo's executive director, Jeremy Goodman, says Paul's long life is a testament to the love and care he received from his keepers and veterinary staff.

Paul was born in October 1994 at the Miami Metro Zoo. He came to Roger Williams Park in 1997, and had recently been retired due to his health issues.

Goodman says Matschie's tree kangaroos are an endangered animal, and there is an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 in the wild population.