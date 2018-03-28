Bright light on family of Sacramento police shooting victim

CORRECTS SPELLING OF FIRST NAME TO CURTIS, INSTEAD OF KURTIS - Sequita Thompson, center, discusses the shooting of her grandson, Stephon Clark, during a news conference, Monday, March 26, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento police officers last week who were responding to a call about a person smashing car windows. Thompson was accompanied by Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon, left, and attorney Ben Crump, right. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Relatives of an unarmed black man killed by Sacramento police say they're skeptical of a promised investigation into the shooting.

Twenty-two-year-old Stephon Gordon was shot by two Sacramento police officers responding to a report of someone breaking car windows March 18. Police say they thought he was holding a gun. It was a cellphone.

The shooting has sparked more than a week of protests. Clark's wake is planned for Wednesday.

Clark's uncle, Curtis Gordon, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the family is skeptical that the killing will be properly investigated.

The California attorney general's office on Tuesday joined the investigation. Police Chief Daniel Hahn says he hopes that will bring transparency to the probe.