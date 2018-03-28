2 lawsuits filed over letting fake police officer in school

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - Two parents are suing an Ohio school district for allowing a man accused of handcuffing and assaulting students under the guise of a fake "scared straight" program into their children's elementary school.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports a $25 million federal lawsuit was filed this week by a former student's father. A similar $24 million lawsuit was filed last week by another former student's mother. The parents and children aren't named.

The lawsuits against the Akron school district say the children's constitutional rights were violated and the district didn't provide a safe environment.

Christopher Hendon was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after pleading guilty to charges including kidnapping.

The district isn't commenting on the lawsuits. It previously acknowledged staff failed to confirm whether Hendon was an officer.

