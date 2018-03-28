Body found in shallow California grave ID'd as missing model

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Officials say a body found in a shallow grave in Northern California has been identified as an aspiring model and actress from Macedonia who had been missing from Los Angeles for more than a month.

Authorities in Nevada County said Wednesday that 25-year-old Adea Shabani was identified by her tattoos. Sheriff's officials say Shabani suffered blunt force trauma to her head but an exact cause of death is still under investigation.

Detectives said Monday that Shabani's boyfriend, who was engaged to another woman and killed himself after a police chase last week, is suspected in her death.

She was last seen leaving her Hollywood apartment with 33-year-old Chris Spotz, on Feb. 23.

The body was found this week some 430 miles (690 kilometers) away in the Spenceville Wildlife Area.