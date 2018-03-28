Zell Miller honored during state funeral at Georgia Capitol

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal and first lady Sandra Deal lead the casket into the Capitol in Atlanta Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Former Gov. Zell Miller was brought to the Capitol Tuesday after a service at Peachtree Road UMC. Legislators lined the steps of the Capitol as his casket was carried the the rotunda where he will lie in state until Wednesday afternoon. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal became emotional as he thanked Zell Miller's family "for being a part of the fabric that has made our state great."

Deal made the comments Wednesday at the Georgia Capitol, during a state funeral for the former U.S. senator and two-term Georgia governor.

Miller died Friday at the age of 86 in his old family home in the north Georgia mountain town of Young Harris.

He served as Georgia governor from 1991 until 1999 and was appointed to the Senate in 2000.

Miller was honored Monday in Young Harris, where he was remembered for beginning his long political career at City Hall, and then three former presidents - Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush - spoke at a service Tuesday in Atlanta.