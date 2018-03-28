Second person charged with helping infant smoke marijuana

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina man has been charged with helping an infant girl smoke marijuana in a video seen by millions online.

Allan Maldonado made a short appearance Wednesday in a Raleigh courtroom on misdemeanor charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and marijuana possession. Arrest warrants say he helped cause the 1-year-old girl to smoke marijuana in videos that sparked outrage after they went viral last week.

Maldonado, who's 18, asked the judge to appoint a public defender.

The girl's mother was arrested last week on charges including child abuse and marijuana possession. The baby was placed with child protective services.

One video showed the hand of an adult holding the cigarillo to the girl's lips. The child appears to inhale and lets out a puff of smoke.