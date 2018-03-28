Prince family lawyers to view data for potential lawsuit

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death. A three-day celebration of the late musician also will be held next month, including a concert in Minneapolis. The tribute fence will be set up inside the grounds at Paisley Park, where Prince died from an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A tribute fence will be installed at Prince's famed music studio and home in Minnesota as officials prepare for fans returning on the second anniversary of the rock star's death. A three-day celebration of the late musician also will be held next month, including a concert in Minneapolis. The tribute fence will be set up inside the grounds at Paisley Park, where Prince died from an accidental painkiller overdose on April 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors in the Minnesota county where Prince died have agreed to share investigative files with attorneys for the musician's family under strict guidelines.

Carver County Attorney Mark Metz says Prince's death investigation remains active, so the data is confidential. But family attorneys may view it to determine whether to file a lawsuit in Illinois before a two-year statute of limitations expires.

Prince's plane stopped in Moline, Illinois, when he became ill from a suspected drug overdose days before his death. He died April 21, 2016.

A judge's order says attorneys must view the data at the sheriff's office only. It must not be copied, shared or openly discussed.

Investigative data becomes public in Minnesota after a case is resolved, or if no charges are filed. Metz said he plans to make a charging decision in the near future.