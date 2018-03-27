Authorities: Florida teen held, said he wanted to kill kids

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a 13-year-old Florida boy has been involuntarily hospitalized for a second time after telling deputies he wanted to be the next school shooter.

A Polk County Sheriff's statement Tuesday says deputies found the teen passed out on a sidewalk early Saturday. He told deputies he drank an entire bottle of liquor stolen from his parents and took a bunch of "happy pills."

Authorities say he also said he "wanted to kill a lot of kids" after being expelled last month from Westside K-8 School in Osceola County.

In addition to being hospitalized against his will for psychiatric evaluations, the boy has been charged with felony aggravated stalking for allegedly threatening to kill his classmates after the Parkland school shooting.