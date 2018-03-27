Illinois man missing after 10-day Florida Everglades trip

MIAMI (AP) - Crews from the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Park Service are looking for a 57-year-old man who didn't return from a 10-day kayaking trip into the Florida Everglades.

The Coast Guard said in a Tuesday morning news release that James Matthew Soltis of Lockport, Illinois, didn't return as planned from an Everglades Wilderness Waterway kayaking trip.

His daughter told Everglades National Park rangers that Soltis departed from the Flamingo Visitor Center on March 15 and was expected back on Sunday.

National Park officials searched for Soltis on Monday and asked the Coast Guard for help Monday night. A helicopter crew was dispatched for a first-light search Tuesday morning.