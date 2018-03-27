Coyote found on museum's outdoor mezzanine

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities say a coyote has been found on an outdoor mezzanine at the New York State Museum in Albany.

New York State Police spokesman William Duffy says Tuesday that troopers assigned to the state Capitol detail have contained the animal on the museum's fourth-floor mezzanine.

Duffy says state Department of Environmental Conservation employees have responded to the museum, located at the southern end of the Empire State Plaza in downtown Albany.

There was no immediate word on how the coyote got into the museum and made it to the fourth floor undetected.

The museum features New York history and natural sciences exhibits and is a popular destination for school field trips. It's also home to the State Archives and State Library.