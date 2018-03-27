Police: Skeletal remains identified as those of missing boy

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) - Skeletal remains found in a field have been identified as those of a 10-year-old boy who disappeared from his suburban Phoenix home nearly two years ago, police said Tuesday.

Buckeye police announced that remains discovered by a city worker on a farm field about three weeks ago were those of Jesse Wilson, who was last seen in July 2016.

No information was released on a possible cause of death, and police said they were working with state and federal investigators.

"While this is not the outcome for which any of us had hoped, we want to stress that this is not the end of our investigation," Buckeye police said in a statement prior to a scheduled news conference later Tuesday. "We believe this case will be resolved as Jesse deserves nothing less."

The boy disappeared from his home in the early morning of July 18, 2016, in a neighborhood in Buckeye, located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) west of Phoenix.

Police treated it as a runaway case because the boy's adoptive mother told investigators that he suffered from "learning and developmental issues" and was taking medication for it. She said he had slipped out of his second-floor bedroom window overnight in the past.

The FBI, Buckeye police and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office personnel searched for the boy for weeks following his disappearance. Drones, U.S. Border Patrol tracking dogs and citizen volunteers also searched.

Police said partial human skeletal remains were found March 8 about six miles from the boy's home and a subsequent search of the area uncovered additional remains.

The remains were submitted for forensic analysis and positively identified as Jesse Wilson, police said.