Nickelodeon cutting ties with 'Henry Danger' creator

FILE - In this March 29, 2014, file photo, Dan Schneider, center, accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 27th annual Kids' Choice Awards at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Nickelodeon is breaking ties with Schneider, the creator of some of its top shows, including â€œHenry Dangerâ€� and â€œiCarly.â€� In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneiderâ€™s Bakery, agreed it â€œis a natural timeâ€� to pursue other opportunities and projects since several Schneiderâ€™s Bakery projects are wrapping up. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) - Nickelodeon is breaking ties with the creator of some of its top shows, including "Henry Danger" and "iCarly."

Dan Schneider has worked with the children's television network since 1993. Some of his other hits include "Drake & Josh," ''Victorious" and "Kenan & Kel."

In a joint statement, Nickelodeon, Schneider and his production company, Schneider's Bakery, agreed it "is a natural time" to pursue other opportunities and projects because several Schneider's Bakery projects are wrapping up.

The decision followed conversations "about next directions and future opportunities."